Kayaking Angler Pleads Guilty to Overfishing On Michipicoten River

The Ontario government is safeguarding fish populations by ensuring anglers do not fish over their licence quotas.

Sergiy Kraynyukov of Vaughan pleaded guilty to catching an overlimit of lake trout and possessing more than his aggregate limit of salmonid species. He received a fine of $2,100 and is prohibited from possessing an Ontario fishing licence and engaging in any fishing activities for six months.

The court heard that on September 6, 2024, conservation officers responded to information that a male fishing from a grey kayak had taken a possible overlimit of lake trout out of the Michipicoten River in Wawa District. Conservation officers were able to locate the individual at the motel nearby and conducted a sport fish inspection. During the inspection, the individual was found to have in his possession six (6) lake trout, two (6) chinook salmon, a pink salmon and a brook trout. All fish were seized by the conservation officers. This was four lake trout over his sport fishing licence quota and five salmonids over his aggregate limit.

Justice of the Peace Sarah Keesmaat heard the case remotely in the Ontario Court of Justice, Sault Ste. Marie. Marie, on February 5, 2025.

