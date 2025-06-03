Pierre Poilievre on Wildfires Across Canada

June 2, 2025

Pierre Poilievre, Leader of the Conservative Party of Canada, and Dane Lloyd, Conservative Shadow Minister for Emergency Preparedness and Community Resilience, released the following statement:

“Today, we join with Canadians who are thinking of the thousands who have been forced to evacuate as devastating wildfires spread across our county, worst of all in Manitoba, Saskatchewan, Alberta and northeastern BC.

“Conservatives also add to the outpouring of support for the brave firefighters and other emergency workers who risk everything to rush into danger. Every day, they put their own lives on the line to save the lives of others and fight to save our communities from destruction.

“We know that we are not powerless against these wildfires. The federal government must do everything it can to support our provinces in fighting back the flames.

“Conservatives give our unwavering thanks to those battling the fires on the frontlines and all those who helped provide aid to those affected.”