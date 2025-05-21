Northeast Forest Fire Region Update – May 20

There were 3 new wildland fires confirmed in the Northeast Region.

Sudbury 10 (SUD009) was a 0.1 hectare fire located in Grundy Lake Provincial Park, around a kilometre east of Gurd Lake. The fire is out.

(SUD009) was a 0.1 hectare fire located in Grundy Lake Provincial Park, around a kilometre east of Gurd Lake. The fire is out. Sudbury 11 (SUD010) was a 0.1 hectare fire located on the west side of Maple Lake. The fire is out.

(SUD010) was a 0.1 hectare fire located on the west side of Maple Lake. The fire is out. Timmins 2 (TIM002) is a 0.1 hectare fire located on an island on the north end of Currie Lake. The fire is not under control.

There are 3 active wildland fire in the Northeast Region. One is not under control, and 2 are under control.

The fire hazard is primarily low to moderate across the Northeast Region this afternoon. The following areas have a high hazard: Chapleau, Kirkland Lake, Englehart, and from Markstay-Warren south to Parry Sound.