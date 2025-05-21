Conservative Party Leader announces Leader’s Economic Growth Council

The Hon. Pierre Poilievre, Leader of the Conservative Party of Canada is establishing a Leader’s Economic Growth Council to identify the root causes of Canada’s economic stagnation and propose practical solutions to unleash the country’s full economic potential and bring it back from its position as the economic laggard of the developed world.

Over the past decade, Canada has experienced weak economic growth, declining productivity, a rising cost of living, and lower real incomes for workers. People are paying the price, as wages fail to keep up with expenses, leaving an entire generation unable to afford homes or even basic necessities like food, causing food bank usage to skyrocket.

The Council will be chaired by MP Greg McLean and co-chaired by MP Gaétan Malette and former MP Rick Perkins.

It will consult widely and gather data, feedback, and insight from businesses, labour organizations, non-profits, policy analysts, knowledge workers, innovators, and other stakeholders. Members of the Council will be selected from all ranges of sectors and regions, and will include entrepreneurs, business leaders, labour leaders, innovators, inventors, knowledge leaders, Indigenous leaders and leaders who work in non-profit industries.

The goals are:

Greater buying power with earnings that rise faster than prices so Canadians get better living standards. More growth to fund stronger defence and borders and better social programs.

The Council will publish a comprehensive report presenting findings and policy recommendations to the Conservative Party Leader. The report will also be discussed in Parliament and may be tabled. A presentation of its key findings is planned for the 2026 Conservative Party National Convention.