Happenings at Wawa First United Church – May 7th

Third Sunday of Easter, Scripture John 21:1-14 “Come break the fast.”

His invitation was simple. “Come and eat Breakfast” 21:12

They ate together, Jesus and his disciples. In time, they went back to Jerusalem and bore witness to the living Christ and continued his work of feeding the hungry, healing the sick and proclaiming the Good News of God’s Kingdom. And they continued to share communion with Jesus every time they gathered together to worship God and break bread in his name. To this day, when we break the bread and share the cup of Holy Communion, we celebrate the Good News that the risen Christ is among us. He is risen! He is risen, indeed.!

Are you presently in close communion with God in Christ, or, like the disciples out on the Sea of Galilee, have you decided to pursue your own course and do things your own way.?

Perhaps you haven’t made a conscious decision to strike out on your own, but you’ve become lax in your relationship to God. An active and vital faith requires a lot of self-discipline and intentional effort, you know, doing those things that are pleasing to God and abstaining from those things that separate us from God. Well, are you as close to God now as you’ve been in the past, or as you’d like to be in the future.?

Or, perhaps the problem is that you’ve become too busy with other things to have a meaningful relationship with the Lord; are you just spinning your wheels and going nowhere? Are you trying to keep up to the world pace instead of flowing smoothly, gently with the Spirit of God?

If you have been away from the well-spring of God’s Spirit and it’s been a while since you tasted the goodness of God’s grace and love, now is your chance to come home.

Come, break the fast. Feast on the riches of God’s love. Satisfy the longing of your soul for sustenance and life. The living Christ is among us, and you’re invited into lasting communion and fellowship with him. Break the fast. Hunger no more. Taken from a sermon by Dr. Philip W.McLarty, used with permission.

Creation Connection:

The incredible haul of fish in John 21 is a sign of creation’s abundance and God’s providential care for human beings in their physical needs. How do we honour and cherish that abundance?

Sunday, May 11, Fourth Sunday of Easter

Scriptures:

Acts 9:36-43 Peter raises Tabitha (Dorcas) to life.

Revelation 7:9-17 The saints of God will never hunger or thirst again.

John 10:22-30 My sheep listen to my voice.

Lay Leader: Kaireen Reader: Diane

Announcements:

Prayer Shawl group will meet on Saturday, May 10th at 3 pm in the Family Room at First United. All knitters and crocheters are most welcome. Needles, crochet hooks and wool can be provided if needed.

Sunday, May 11th is Mother’s Day, we thank all Mothers, Aunts, Grandmothers and those who fill in for Mothers a wonderful day. You are celebrated as a gift from God.

Thank you to all who helped and those who shopped at the Thrift Shop, You made it a success.!

May 12 – Buddha Day (Vesak: first full moon in May)

May 20 – World Bee Day

May 21 – International Tea Day

May 23 – World Turtle Day