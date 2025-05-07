Between the Covers – May 7th

This is Emergency Preparedness Week (May 4-10th). Join us on May 15th, from 1-3 p.m. for an information session presented to you by the Canadian Red Cross. Mary Ciuciura will be at the library with information on how to be more prepared in the case of an emergency! Please join us!

New Books on the 7- Day Shelf this week are “Very Wong’s Guide to Snooping on a Dead Man” by Jesse Q. Sutanto, “Beach Vibes” by Susan Mallery, “Over Kill” by J.A. Jance and “Fight: Inside the Wildest Battle for the White House” by Jonathan Allen and Amie Parnes

En Français, nous avons “La sage-femme d’Auschwitz” par Anna Stuart.

New Movies this week are “Kraven the Hunter” starring Aaron Taylor-Johnson and Ariane Debose, “Wicked” starring Ariana Grande and Cynthia Erivo, and “Sonic the Hedgehog 3” starring Jim Carey and Keanu Reeves! Come on in and check it out!!

Staff Pick of the Week is “Someone Knows” by Lisa Scottoline.

Twenty years ago, in an upscale suburb of Philadelphia, four teenagers spent a summer as closest friends: drinking, sharing secrets, testing boundaries. When a new boy looked to join them, they decided to pull a prank on him, convincing him to play Russian roulette as an initiation into their group. They secretly planned to leave the gun unloaded—but what happened next would change each of them forever.

Now three of the four reunite for the first time since that horrible summer. The guilt—and the lingering question about who loaded the gun—drove them apart. But after one of the group apparently commits suicide with a gun, their old secrets come roaring back. One of them is going to figure out if the new suicide is what it seems, and if it connects to the events of that long-ago summer. Someone knows exactly what happened—but who? And how far will they go to keep their secrets buried?

If you are interested in learning the art of finger weaving, join us Wednesday afternoons at 1 p.m. Carolle Pitre is an excellent teacher and absolutely loves to teach and share this artform with everyone!

More than just books… We have a good selection of puzzles available for check out as well as knitting machines and needles and Air Things to test radon levels in your home All you need is a library card! Great items to check out!

AFTERSCHOOL PROGRAMS continue! All school-aged children are welcome! Children aged 5 and under must have a parent or guardian with them. Join us for stories, crafts, games and a whole lot of fun. Parents or caregivers of newcomers are asked to please fill out a registration form. Parents of children who have previously attended clubs will be asked to review and update the information. For the month of April, Tuesday is Story and Craft, Wednesday is Garden Club, Thursday is Clay Club and Friday Game/Chess Club! Hope to see you all at the library!

BIBLIOTHÈQUE CANTOOK: Pour vos besoins en livres audio et e-books en français! Téléchargez l’application Cantook dès aujourd’hui! Si vous avez besoin d’aide, n’hésitez pas à appeler la bibliothèque publique de Wawa!

CANTOOK LIBRARY: For your French Audiobook and E-Book needs! Download the Cantook App today! If you need assistance, please do not hesitate to call the Wawa Public Library!

POKEMON CLUB – Join us On Saturday May 24th, for Pokemon Club. Everyone welcome. The battling begins at 11 a.m. See you there!

SENIOR’S CORNER: Any seniors interesting in joining our Knitting Connections please drop by the library for more information. We are knitting for the Sault Area Hospital NICU. We are hoping to fill up the box with some preemie hats, car seat covers, receiving blankets, baby booties and mitts. Our Knitting Connections group continues to be very active!

If you are a senior who is unable to get out, the library offers a Senior’s Shut-in Program. We will deliver library materials to patrons living in the Wawa area. For more information please call the library at 705-856-2244 ext 290 or 291!

We have a large selection of large print books and audio books for seniors and anyone else with sight issues.

If seniors are just looking for a safe, warm place to go for social activity, the library is the place to go. We have very comfortable seating available in a lovely, active environment.