Significant rainfall possible (Searchmont – Montreal River Harbour – Batchawana Bay)

Special Weather Statement in effect for:
- Searchmont – Montreal River Harbour – Batchawana Bay
Significant rainfall possible. The frozen ground has a reduced ability to absorb this rainfall.
What:
- Rainfall totals of 15 to 25 mm.
When: Beginning this morning and continuing into this evening.
Rainfall may be mixed with snow at times for areas northeast of Lake Superior.
Localized flooding in low-lying areas and water pooling on roads is possible. For information concerning flooding, please consult your local Conservation Authority or Ontario Ministry of Natural Resources office. Visit Ontario.ca/floods for the latest details.
