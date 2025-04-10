WOODS, Douglas Howard

At the age of 85 years, of Wawa, Ontario, passed away on April 9th, 2025, at Lady Dunn Health Centre with his family by his side.

Born on January 8, 1940, in Sudbury, Ontario to Stanley and Fannie Woods. Doug is survived by his wife, Elizabeth, his sons, Stephen, Mark (Tonya Sadler), Tim and his grandchildren, Jordan (deceased), Cassidy (Donny Thibault), Ashley, Carissa and Derek who lovingly referred to him as Papa. Doug loved his 4 siblings, the late Kathleen (Bill), the late Morley, Peter (Dorothy), and Barry (Joan). He will also be missed by his many nieces and nephews.

Doug was a true Wawaonian. He was an active and cherished member of the Wawa community, dedicating much of his life to its betterment. Doug volunteered countless hours, leaving a lasting impact through his service. He proudly served as the Reeve of Wawa, a town councillor and as president of the Wawa Minor Hockey Association, alongside many other community associations. His commitment and leadership will be fondly remembered by all who knew him.

Cremation has taken place at River’s Edge Cremation Centre, Sault Ste. Marie. A celebration of his life will be held at the Royal Canadian Legion Branch #429 on Monday April 14, 2025 at 11:00 a.m. with Mrs. Beverly Boyd officiating. A time of refreshments and fellowship will follow. For those who cannot attend in person, the service will be livestreamed. Please register at: https://event.forgetmenotceremonies.com/ceremony?c=54117830-fb54-40f0-860e-129425c8255a

Memorial donations made to the Lady Dunn Health Centre Foundation would be appreciated by the family.

The family would like to thank the Lady Dunn Hospital doctors, nurses, and staff for their outstanding care.

Arrangements entrusted to Kerry Funeral Home. Wawa.