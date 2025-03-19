Breaking News

East Algoma OPP – Suspended driver charged with numerous offence

On March 17, 2025, at approximately 10:15 a.m., the East Algoma Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) responded to a traffic complaint of an unlicensed driver in a grey pickup truck at a coffee shop on Highway 108 in the City of Elliot Lake.

Police later observed the same grey pickup truck parked at a residence on Central Avenue. At approximately 1:30 p.m., the grey pickup truck pulled out of the driveway with a utility trailer in tow and a traffic stop was initiated on Poplar Road.

A query revealed the driver was suspended and breaching a condition of their Undertaking. An arrest was made, and a subsequent search of the vehicle resulted in officers locating a small amount cannabis marihuana on the front seat and in the centre console.

Michael SCHELL, 38 years-of-age from Sudbury was charged with:

  • Failure to comply with Undertaking
  • Driving while under suspension – two counts
  • Driver-fail to properly wear seatbelt
  • Have care or control of vehicle or boat with cannabis readily available
  • Improper tires-draw vehicle
  • Improper tires
  • Improper means of attachment

The accused is scheduled to appear before the Ontario Court of Justice in Elliot Lake on April 10, 2025.

