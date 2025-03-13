Manitouwadge OPP – Search Warrant reveals Drugs & Cash, Charges Laid

One Individual is facing charges after a search warrant was executed at a residence in Manitouwadge, Ontario.

On March 12, 2025, members of the Community Street Crime Unit (CSCU), Emergency Response Team (ERT), the K9 Unit, along with members of the Manitouwadge and Marathon detachments of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) executed a search warrant at a residence on Partridge Avenue in Manitouwadge.

The investigation has resulted in the seizure of the following:

Approximately 100g in cocaine, with an estimated street value of $10,000

76 Dilaudid pills, with an estimated street value of $2,500

A switchblade

Over $4,000 in Canadian currency

Other items associated with drug trafficking

Steven Ferguson, 61-years-old of Manitouwadge, Ontario has been charged under the Criminal Code and the Controlled Drugs and Substances Act with:

Possession of a schedule I substance for the purpose of trafficking – Cocaine

Possession of a schedule I substance for the purpose of trafficking – Opioid

Possession of a prohibited device or ammunition

Failure to comply with prohibition order

The accused was released and is scheduled to appear before the Ontario Court of Justice in Manitouwadge on the 14th of May 2025 at 10:00 a.m.

Anyone with information regarding the illegal possession and trafficking of drugs should contact the OPP at 1-888-310-1122 or provide information anonymously by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS). Crime Stoppers tips can also be submitted on-line at www.tipshelp.com.