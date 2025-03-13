Happenings at Wawa First United- March 13

Lent 1, The Season of Lent lasts 40 days, a reminder of the 40 years the people of Israel spent in the wilderness learning to live in God’s way of freedom and justice. God gave the people the Torah to guide them, a gift that they considered more precious than gold and “sweeter also than honey and drippings from the honeycomb” (Psalm 19:10). Rabbis would place drops of honey on the Torah scroll. They would also drop a little honey on the tongues of toddlers, inviting them to “taste and see” that living in God’s way is sweet. (adapted from “Sustaining the Weary with a Word” by Ed Searcy, in Journal for Preachers. Lent 2003, p.6)

Creation Connection

The passage from Deuteronomy names the people of God as those who have received the land as a gift from a gracious, creative God, entrusted to care for it with gratitude and to celebrate the abundant generosity of God. (Deut. 26:1-11)

Sunday March16 – Lent 2

Scriptures:

Genesis 15:1-12, 17-18 God seals the covenant with Abram and Sarai

Philippians 3;17 – 4:1 My dear friends, my joy, my crown, hold firm in God

Luke 13:31-35 Jesus cries over Jerusalem as a hen over her chicks.

Worship Leader: Kaireen Reader: Gail

Announcements:

The Prayer Shawl group will meet on March 29th at 3 – 4 pm, in the Family Room at First United. All knitters and crocheters are most welcome. Materials can be supplied if needed.

March 13 -14 Purim (Jewish)

March 17 – St Patrick’s Day

March 18 – Global Recycling Day

March 20 – Spring Equinox (5:01 am EDT)

March 21 – UN International Day for the Elimination of Racial Discrimination.

March 21 – World Down Syndrome Day.