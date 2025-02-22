East Algoma OPP – Person charged again with multiple offence

On February 21, 2025, the East Algoma Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) arrested the person in Thessalon after two lengthy investigations.

On May 28, 2024, police began investigating multiple harassment complaints reported by public service employees from the Town of Blind River. The complaints detailed the person’s behavior, which included following town employees, engaging in heated arguments with them, causing disturbances, and recording over 50 videos of them. Additionally, the person posted the pictures and videos to social media without prior approval or permission.

Then, on September 6, 2025, the person’s neighbor contacted police to request that a trespass notice be served after the person visited the neighbor’s property, posting a “Cease and Desist” demand on their door. A similar letter was also posted at the home of a town employee’s family member who resided in the same neighborhood as the accused. Both incidents were then shared on social media again.

Joshua BROWN, 42-years-old, from Blind River was charged with:

Criminal Harassment- repeatedly follow, repeatedly communicate with, watch and beset, threatening conduct – two counts

Mischief – obstructs, interrupts or interferes with lawful use, enjoyment or operation of property

False information

The accused appeared before the Ontario Court of Justice Bail Court in Blind River on February 21, 2025.