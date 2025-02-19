Happenings at First United Church – February 19

Sunday morning the message was based on the Scripture from Luke 6:17-26: ‘The beatitudes upon the plain’. ‘ This morning Luke’s version of the beatitudes may sound a little unfamiliar. Because we are far more accustomed to hearing the expansion on these blessings in the gospel of Matthew. In each case, they are set in the context of a sermon that Jesus delivers to his disciples about the character and witness of Christians and the Christian community. Luke is disturbingly direct, whereas Matthew offers the rather poetic third person. “Blessed are the poor in spirit”. And “blessed are those who hunger and thirst after righteousness”, words which are open to interpretation in a vague way. Instead, Luke has Jesus saying he hasn’t been forthright enough he throws in a few woes; “Woe to you that are rich for you have received your consolation” and “Woe to you who are full now, for you will be hungry.”

In Luke’s gospel there is a strong awareness of the gap between the rich and the poor, an awareness which begins with the Magnificat, Mary’s Song of Hope, which claims that in the coming of the Christ, God has, “filled the hungry with good things and sent the rich away empty.” The Good news which Jesus offers his followers is that the hungry and the poor will know the blessing of the Creator.

Creation Connection:

Consider water in today’s scriptures (Jeremiah 17:12-20) Those who trust God are like a tree planted by the water. The wicked are like a shrub in the desert or chaff in the wind. The contrast can call to mind how dependent we are on water for our own flourishing. Water is threatened by climate change, which is turning once verdant areas of the earth into deserts. In other places, flooding and rising sea levels make water itself a threat to life. What is the experience in your context?

Genesis 45:3-11,15 Joseph reveals his identity to his brothers

1 Corinthians 15:35-38, 42-50 understanding resurrection

Luke 6:27-38 Love your enemies, be merciful

Lay Leader Maria

The Annual Congregational Meeting will be on Sunday, Feb. 23rd immediately following morning worship. Please make an effort to attend as there will be matters to be discussed and decided upon.

Anyone wishing a copy of the Sunday message may leave a message on the church answering machine, leave your name and where the message can be delivered or mailed. Please.

A special thank you to the gentleman who delivered red roses to our Thrift Shop lady volunteers on Valentine’s Day. The roses and the thoughts were greatly appreciated.

A Thank you to all the volunteers who helped make the Thrift Shop a success. We would like to thank all the shoppers who came and purchased items.

The Prayer Shawl group will meet on Saturday, Feb. 22nd at 3 pm in the Family Room. All knitters and crocheters are welcome. Materials can be supplied if needed.

