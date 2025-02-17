Monday Morning News – February 17

Weather:

Wawa – Pukaskwa Park

Today – Periods of light snow ending this morning then mainly cloudy with 40% chance of flurries. Wind becoming northwest 20 km/h early this afternoon. High -16. Wind chill -32 this morning and -22 this afternoon. Risk of frostbite. UV index 1 or low.

Tonight – Mainly cloudy. Periods of light snow beginning overnight. Wind up to 15 km/h. Low -23. Wind chill -23 this evening and -33 overnight. Risk of frostbite.

Tuesday – Periods of light snow. Amount 2 cm. Wind north 20 km/h becoming light late in the afternoon. High -16. Wind chill -34 in the morning and -22 in the afternoon. Risk of frostbite.

White River – Dubreuilville

Today – Periods of light snow ending near noon then mainly cloudy with 40% chance of flurries. Wind becoming northwest 20 km/h early this morning. High -16. Wind chill -37 this morning and -25 this afternoon. Risk of frostbite. UV index 1 or low.

Tonight – Mainly cloudy. 40% chance of flurries this evening. Periods of light snow beginning near midnight. Wind northwest 20 km/h gusting to 40. Low -24. Wind chill -26 this evening and -36 overnight. Risk of frostbite.

Tuesday – Periods of light snow. Amount 2 cm. Wind northwest 20 km/h gusting to 40. High -16. Wind chill -36 in the morning and -23 in the afternoon. Risk of frostbite.

