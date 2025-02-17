Monday Morning News – February 17

Weather:
- Wawa – Pukaskwa Park
Today – Periods of light snow ending this morning then mainly cloudy with 40% chance of flurries. Wind becoming northwest 20 km/h early this afternoon. High -16. Wind chill -32 this morning and -22 this afternoon. Risk of frostbite. UV index 1 or low.
Tonight – Mainly cloudy. Periods of light snow beginning overnight. Wind up to 15 km/h. Low -23. Wind chill -23 this evening and -33 overnight. Risk of frostbite.
Tuesday – Periods of light snow. Amount 2 cm. Wind north 20 km/h becoming light late in the afternoon. High -16. Wind chill -34 in the morning and -22 in the afternoon. Risk of frostbite.
- White River – Dubreuilville
Today – Periods of light snow ending near noon then mainly cloudy with 40% chance of flurries. Wind becoming northwest 20 km/h early this morning. High -16. Wind chill -37 this morning and -25 this afternoon. Risk of frostbite. UV index 1 or low.
Tonight – Mainly cloudy. 40% chance of flurries this evening. Periods of light snow beginning near midnight. Wind northwest 20 km/h gusting to 40. Low -24. Wind chill -26 this evening and -36 overnight. Risk of frostbite.
Tuesday – Periods of light snow. Amount 2 cm. Wind northwest 20 km/h gusting to 40. High -16. Wind chill -36 in the morning and -23 in the afternoon. Risk of frostbite.
News Tidbits:
- Congratulations to Shane – The Legend of Gishee Island has reached the Semi-Finals in the Outstanding Screenplays competition in London, England!
- It might be a little chilly out, but the Family Day Fish Derby for Kids sounds like a great time. Meet Kim & Kyle at 11:45 a.m. at Wawa Lake in front of Superior Coast Outfitters. Minnows are provided and holes are pre-drilled.
- Perhaps there will be some movement on making changes to create safer highways. PC candidate Vic Fedeli was involved in a collision with a commercial motor vehicle in North Bay on February 14th. The 35-year-old CMV driver from Brampton was charged with following too closely.
- Monday Morning News – February 17 - February 17, 2025
- Saturday at the Carnival - February 15, 2025
- Saturday Morning News – Feb 15 - February 15, 2025