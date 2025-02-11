Statement from MP Terry Sheehan in Response to American Tariffs

When Donald Trump imposed arbitrary tariffs on Canadian steel in 2018, our government fought back, countering them dollar-for-dollar, and we won.

That is what we will do this time, while providing support and relief to workers and industry that will be affected.

Our community and our country pulled together then with great resolve and our region is already answering the call for a united Team Canada.

President Trump has imposed an unjustified 25% tariff on Canadian products and a 10% tariff on energy. In response your federal government will be imposing a 25% counter tariff on $155 billion of an assortment of targeted American goods.

This will include immediate tariffs on $30 billion worth of goods as of Tuesday, February 4, followed by further tariffs on $125 billion worth of American products in 21 days’ time, to allow Canadian companies and supply chains to find alternatives.

Like the American tariffs, our response will also be far-reaching and include everyday items such as American beer, wine, bourbon, fruits and fruit juices, vegetables, perfume, clothing, major household appliances, furniture, sports equipment, and materials like lumber and plastics to name just a few. We are considering, with the provinces and territories, several non-tariff measures including those relating to critical minerals, energy, procurement, and other partnerships.

Sault Ste. Marie and the Algoma District will stand up for Canada. We will stand shoulder to shoulder in the face of this completely unacceptable threat to workers, businesses, and our way of life. I am calling on Sault Ste. Marie and the Algoma District to make a very conscious effort to buy local and buy Canadian.

The Canadian government, Canadian businesses, Canadian organized labour, Canadian civil society, Canada’s premiers, and tens of millions of Canadians from coast to coast to coast are aligned and united. Our government has been working closely with these leaders to ensure a strong response. We will also continue engaging with American officials to demonstrate that Trump’s tariffs are harmful to both nations, as I did when I travelled to Washington last month. As chair of the All-Party Steel Caucus, Parliamentary Secretary to Labour and as a member of the Committee on International Trade, I will relentlessly work to ensure that these tariffs are lifted.

Canada and the United States have always had a strong trading relationship, and both have benefited greatly from free trade across our borders. We will continue work to ensure that this is maintained, and ensure that Canadians are supported.

Terry Sheehan

Member of Parliament for Sault Ste. Marie