Wednesday Morning News – February 5

Weather:
- Wawa – Pukaskwa Park.
- Today – A mix of sun and cloud. 40 percent chance of flurries this morning. Wind becoming west 20 km/h this afternoon. High minus 7. Wind chill minus 29 this morning and minus 10 this afternoon. Risk of frostbite. UV index 1 or low.
- Tonight..Cloudy. Snow beginning overnight. Amount 2 to 4 cm. Wind up to 15 km/h. Low minus 10. Wind chill near -15.
- Thursday..Snow. Risk of snow squalls late in the morning and in the afternoon. Amount 5 to 10 cm. Local blowing snow in the afternoon. Wind becoming south 20 km/h gusting to 40 then southwest 40 gusting to 60 late in the morning. High -4. Wind chill near -17.
- White River – Dubreuilville
- Today..Sunny. Becoming a mix of sun and cloud this morning. Wind southwest 20 km/h gusting to 40. High -8. Wind chill minus 37 this morning and -15 this afternoon. Risk of frostbite. UV index 1 or low.
Tonight..Becoming cloudy this evening. Light snow beginning overnight. Amount 2 cm. Wind up to 15 km/h. Low -11. Wind chill near -16.
- Thursday..Snow. Amount 5 to 10 cm. Wind becoming south 20 km/h near noon. High -4. Wind chill -16 in the morning and -9 in the afternoon.
News Tidbits:
- Congratulations to Lucie Clifford, retired teacher of Timmins won an incredible $1,868,445 in the January 50/50.
