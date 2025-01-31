Rylan Fellinger Plays His 100th OHL Hockey Game

At just 17 years old, Rylan Fellinger played his 100th OHL hockey game against the Windsor Spitfires this Thursday, Jan 30th. Rylan is in his second season as a pro hockey player with the Flint Firebirds.

The skilled 6’4”, 200 lb. D-man has fond memories of his former Wawa Travellers coaches and teammates. He continues to make his family and friends proud as he pursues a future in the great game of hockey.

May all his hard work bring him much success.