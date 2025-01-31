Nipigon OPP – counterfeit money being circulated in Nipigon

Members of the Nipigon Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) have responded to several recent incidents involving counterfeit money being circulated in Nipigon.

Retailers and members of the public accepting cash as payment are cautioned to ensure the currency they are accepting is not counterfeit.

The following indicators have been observed on the counterfeit money that has been circulated to date:

The bills are thick paper not polymer;

The translucent plastic on these bills is actually just tape;

There are hash marks on the top right corner of the face side of the bill, or the corner may be just cut off;

In all examples, the maple leaf on the left side is not translucent and is not a hologram.

For security features on the current Canadian bills, check out the Bank of Canada website at:

https://www.bankofcanada.ca/banknotes/bank-note-series/frontiers/