SSM OPP – Batchawana Bay Dog Owner Charged

One person has been charged after their dogs injured a neighbour’s dog. On January 24, 2025, at approximately 10:38 a.m., the Sault Ste. Marie Ontario Provincial Police responded to an animal bite complaint on Corbeil Point Road in Batchawana Bay.

Investigation determined the dog owner allowed their dogs to leave their property and enter a nearby property, where they attacked that property owner’s dog. As a result, a 45-year-old from Batchawana Bay was charged with owner failing to prevent dog from biting, attacking a domestic animal.

The accused is scheduled to appear before the Ontario Court of Justice on March 19, 2025 in Sault Ste. Marie.