East Algoma OPP – Individual charged with Mischief

On January 22, 2025, the East Algoma Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) arrested a person in relation to a mischief at an apartment on Axmith Avenue in Elliot Lake.

On January 3, 2025, police were called to the apartment regarding a broken window at one of the apartment units. The complainant had video footage of the male responsible.

Terence ELLIOTT, 35-years-old from Elliot Lake, was charged with

Mischief – destroys or damages property.

The accused was scheduled to appear before the Ontario Court of Justice in Elliot Lake on February 13, 2025.