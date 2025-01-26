Hwy 17 (Wawa to Batchawana) OPEN

Jan 26, 2025 at 05:02

At 4:26 am the highway was opened from Wawa to Heyden.

The highway remains closed at this time. Unfortunately, the Weather Radar at Montreal River Harbour is not working (out of service since the 10th of January, so it is very difficult to see the weather that is hitting that area. From MTO webcams the weather seems to be the worst from Montreal River North.

Be patient, the highways will reopen when they are safe for motorists to drive.

Highway 17 has been closed between Wawa and Batchawana due to poor weather conditions. The highway closed at 4:25 a.m. Earlier this evening (8:30 Friday evening) a disabled vehicle at Kenny Lake closed the eastbound lane and shoulder.