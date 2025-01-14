Weather:
- Wawa – Pukaskwa Park.
- Today..Periods of light snow ending this morning then a mix of sun and cloud with 30 percent chance of flurries. Wind northeast 20 km/h gusting to 40 becoming light this afternoon. High -8. Wind chill -22 this morning and -14 this afternoon. UV index 1 or low.
- Tonight..Partly cloudy. Wind up to 15 km/h. Low -21. Wind chill -14 this evening and -25 overnight.
- Wednesday..Cloudy. A few flurries beginning in the morning. Local amount 5 cm. Wind becoming southwest 20 km/h gusting to 40 near noon. High -5. Wind chill -25 in the morning and -12 in the afternoon.
- White River – Dubreuilville.
- Today..Periods of light snow ending this morning then a mix of sun and cloud with 40 percent chance of flurries. Wind northeast 20 km/h becoming light near noon. High minus 12. Wind chill minus 28 this morning and minus 18 this afternoon. Risk of frostbite. UV index 1 or low.
- Tonight..Partly cloudy. Wind up to 15 km/h. Low minus 21. Wind chill minus 20 this evening and minus 25 overnight.
- Wednesday..Cloudy. 60 percent chance of flurries late in the morning and in the afternoon. Wind becoming southwest 20 km/h gusting to 40 near noon. High minus 6. Wind chill minus 25 in the morning and minus 13 in the afternoon. UV index 1 or low.
Latest posts by Brenda Stockton (see all)
- Hwy 17 – One Lane at Alona Bay - January 14, 2025
- Hwy 17 (Wawa to Batchawana) OPEN - January 14, 2025
- Tuesday Morning News – January 14 - January 14, 2025