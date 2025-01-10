Weather:
- Wawa – Pukaskwa Park
- Today – Snow and local blowing snow. Amount 5 to 10 cm. Wind south 20 km/h gusting to 50 becoming light near noon. High -3. Wind chill -14 this morning and -5 this afternoon.
- Tonight – A few flurries ending near midnight then cloudy with 60 percent chance of flurries. Local amount 2 to 4 cm. Wind becoming north 20 km/h this evening. Low -10. Wind chill -7 this evening and -17 overnight.
- Saturday – A mix of sun and cloud with 40 percent chance of flurries early in the morning then sunny. Wind north 20 km/h becoming light early in the morning. High -7. Wind chill near -17. UV index 1 or low.
- White River – Dubreuilville
- Today – Snow and local blowing snow. Amount 5 to 10 cm. Wind southeast 20 km/h gusting to 50 becoming light near noon. High -5. Wind chill -17 this morning and -8 this afternoon.
- Tonight – A few flurries ending near midnight then cloudy with 60 percent chance of flurries. Local amount 2 to 4 cm. Wind up to 15 km/h. Low -15. Wind chill -11 this evening and -20 overnight.
- Saturday – A mix of sun and cloud. 40 percent chance of flurries early in the morning. Wind up to 15 km/h. High -10. Wind chill -21 in the morning and -14 in the afternoon. UV index 1 or low.
News Tidbits:
- When the sun goes down tonight, Spaceweather says to step outside and look up. “An alignment of the brightest planets is underway in the evening sky. On Monday, Jan. 13th, Mars will vanish from the group during a must-see lunar occultation visible throughout North America.
- The OEB is inviting written comments on a revised proposal for its Electric Vehicle Charging Rate (EVC Rate), which aims to further facilitate the integration of EV charging stations with the electricity system. Comments are due January 31, 2025. Link
Latest posts by Brenda Stockton (see all)
- Friday Morning News – January 10 - January 10, 2025
- Hwy 101 (Jct 129/101) OPEN - January 9, 2025
- Thursday Morning News – January 9 - January 9, 2025