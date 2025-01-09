Hwy 101 (Jct 129/101) OPEN

Jan 9, 2025 at 22:15
ON511 is advising that this incident has been cleared. A source to Wawa-news explained that a westbound train had difficulty and had to separate some cars from the engine in order to keep the highway open.
Jan 9, 2025 at 21:58
ON511 is advising that Highway 101 is closed in both directions at the Junction of Hwy 129 & Hwy 101. “Highway Maintenance on HWY 101 Both Directions at N JCT HWY 129-CHAPLEAU – Chapleau, Chapleau. All lanes closed.”
Further details are “Hwy 101 Closed in the Chapleau area due to a disabled train.”
