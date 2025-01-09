Hwy 101 (Jct 129/101) OPEN

ON511 is advising that this incident has been cleared. A source to Wawa-news explained that a westbound train had difficulty and had to separate some cars from the engine in order to keep the highway open.

ON511 is advising that Highway 101 is closed in both directions at the Junction of Hwy 129 & Hwy 101. “Highway Maintenance on HWY 101 Both Directions at N JCT HWY 129-CHAPLEAU – Chapleau, Chapleau. All lanes closed.”

Further details are “Hwy 101 Closed in the Chapleau area due to a disabled train.”