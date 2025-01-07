ST. PIERRE, Deborah “Debbie” Lynn (nee Green)

It is with the heaviest of hearts that we announce the sudden passing of our beloved Mother, Sister, and Friend Debbie Lynn St. Pierre after a short but courageous battle with cancer on Saturday, January 4th, 2025, at the age of 64.

She is now peacefully reunited with her beautiful son Jordan, big brother Brian and her beloved parents Jean & Robert Green.

Born in Wawa (Michipicoten), Ontario on November 19th, 1960. Loving Mother of Cory St. Pierre (Dawn) and Jordan St. Pierre whom she proudly raised with their father Paul St. Pierre.

Debbie will be fondly remembered and sorrowfully missed by her loving family Patricia Chan (David), Bonita Green, Roberta Pozniak (Walter), Linda Costa (Tony), Wayne Green (Jennifer), the late Brian Green, Wendy Neveu (David), Donna Monk (Steven) and her many nieces and nephews which she always held so near and dear to her heart.

Debbie has always been known for her compassion, big heart, and empathy for others. There was nothing more important to her than spending time with family and her children.

“I’ll love you forever

I’ll like you for always

As long as I’m living

My Mommy, you’ll be”

Robert Munsch

The family would like to extend a very special and appreciative thanks to the amazing and supportive staff of 3B as well as her Doctors at the Sault Area Hospital. Your care and support for Mom and our family has not and will never go unnoticed. We are forever grateful.

Memorial donations may be made to SOYA (Save Our Young Adults) payable online or by cheque, or any charity of your choice would be greatly appreciated.

Family and friends are welcomely invited to a visitation on Tuesday, January 14th from 2:00 pm – 4:00 pm at O’Sullivan Funeral Home (215 St. James Street, SSM).

“We didn’t realise we were making memories, we just knew we were having fun.”

A. A. Milne

Visit www.osullivanfuneralhome.com to leave condolences for the family. Arrangements entrusted to O’Sullivan Funeral Home, Sault Ste. Marie, ON.