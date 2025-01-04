East Algoma OPP – First Impaired Driving Charges Laid in New Year

On January 1, 2025, at approximately 1:00 p.m., the East Algoma Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) responded to a report of a stolen vehicle that had been taken from a parking lot on West Street in the Town of Blind River sometime after 4:00 p.m. the previous day.

The investigation revealed two roommates had taken the car keys from the owner’s a pants pocket. At approximately 2:00 p.m., while searching for the stolen black vehicle, officers spotted it traveling eastbound on Highway 17 toward Blind River.

A traffic stop was initiated on Causley Street, where both the driver and passenger were arrested and transported to the Blind River Detachment.

During the investigation, it was determined that the driver had consumed an intoxicating substance. Further testing was then conducted by a Drug Recognition Expert (DRE) from the Mississauga First Nation Police Service.

As a result, the driver Donna SMITH, 60 years-old from Blind River was charged with:

Take motor vehicle without consent

Operation while impaired – drugs

Drive motor vehicle – licence

The accused is scheduled to appear before the Ontario Court of Justice in Elliot Lake on February 6, 2025.

The passenger, Mindy BROWN, 40 years-old from Blind River was charged with: Take motor vehicle without consent

The accused is scheduled to appear before the Ontario Court of Justice in Elliot Lake on March 6, 2025.