Saturday Morning News – December 21st

Weather:
- Wawa – Pukaskwa Park
- Today. – Sunny. Wind up to 15 km/h. High -17. Wind chill -36 this morning and minus 21 this afternoon. Risk of frostbite. UV index 1 or low.
- Tonight – Clear. Increasing cloudiness after midnight then 60% chance of light snow overnight. Wind up to 15 km/h. Low -24. Wind chill -24 this evening and -32 overnight. Risk of frostbite.
- Sunday – Cloudy with 60% chance of light snow. Wind becoming south 20 km/h early in the afternoon. High -7. Wind chill -29 in the morning and -14 in the afternoon. Risk of frostbite. UV index 1 or low.
- White River – Dubreuilville
- Today – Sunny. Wind up to 15 km/h. High -18. Wind chill -34 this morning and -22 this afternoon. Risk of frostbite. UV index 1 or low.
- Tonight – Clear. Increasing cloudiness after midnight then 60% chance of light snow overnight. Wind up to 15 km/h. Low -25. Wind chill -30 this evening. Risk of frostbite.
- Sunday – Cloudy with 60% chance of light snow. Wind up to 15 km/h. High -5. Wind chill -30 in the morning and -12 in the afternoon. Risk of frostbite. UV index 1 or low.
News Tidbits:
- Fascinating to read that during an expedition in the Alto Mayo region of Peru, researchers identified 27 new species, including an amphibious mouse with webbed feet and a unique “blob-headed” fish. The findings, in collaboration with local Indigenous communities, suggest up to 48 additional species may also be new to science, highlighting the area’s rich biodiversity.
