NDP: Home care patients are still paying the price for another bad deal by Ford

MPP France Gélinas (Nickel Belt) released the following statement in response to the ongoing supply issues facing home care providers and their patients.

“Home care patients should be able to count on the basic necessities of care – yet for over three months they have faced delayed, incomplete, and poor-quality supply shipments. This government has failed to deliver the fundamental care that Ontarians should be able to count on.”

Vulnerable patients are still struggling to access critical medical supplies, such as catheters and bandages, after a sudden change of suppliers that came with no notice in September.

“This process was rigged from the start, with a Request for Proposal that benefited a few large companies that put profit ahead of care. They have replaced a system that worked for decades, cutting corners and leaving home care patients without the basic care they need and deserve to be able to leave the hospital and go back home.”