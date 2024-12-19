LDHCF Extends 2024 Wish Campaign

With the prolonged postal strike, many people, businesses and organizations, were not aware that our annual Wish Campaign was up and running.

The Foundation has extended the campaign until January 15, 2025 to give everyone who wishes to, the opportunity to donate.

We are raising $175,000 for a new ultrasound machine and every dollar goes towards its purchase.

Households in Wawa, White River, Hawk Junction, Missanabie and Dubreuilville will receive a flyer in their mailboxes soon. The flyer highlights several pieces of equipment and upgrades that the Foundation has been able to purchase over the years due to your generosity.

When you donate, you can put a star or have a star placed on our Wish Tree in the LDHC lobby. Our tree represents giving, remembering loved ones, honouring special people and wishes for better healthcare for all.

Donations can be made online at the LDHC website. You can also fill in the donation slip included at the bottom of the flyer you received and put it in the mail or drop it off at the Foundation office (in the basement) or the reception desk. All donations will receive a tax receipt.

If you have any questions, please contact Marin, Intern at 705-856-2335 ext. 3147 or [email protected].

More than ever, we need your generous hearts to create our healthy future.