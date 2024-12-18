East Algoma OPP – Drone Flying Complaints Made

Reminder to anyone operating a drone that it is your responsibility to operate it safely and legally.

On December 11, 2024, the East Algoma Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) received a complaint about a drone flying over the homes of certain Serpent River First Nation community members, including during early mornings and late evenings. One incident involved a drone flying near a residence at 5:00 a.m., coming close to an individual’s bedroom window.

In Canada, you must follow the rules set out in the Canadian Aviation Regulations, respect the applicable Criminal Code related sections, and all municipal, provincial, and territorial laws related to trespassing and privacy.

Before flying a drone, make sure to understand the rules that apply and follow them:

All drones between 250 grams (g) and 25 kilograms (kg) in weight must be registered. This includes custom-built drones and drones built from a kit or off-the shelf.

Drones under 250 g do not need to be registered unless something is attached to it that increases its weight to 250 g or more.

Drones over 25 kg also do not need to be registered but require a special flight operations certificate instead.

Is a Licence Required?

Only if the drone is between 250 g and 25 kg, the operator must carry a valid drone pilot certificate, and the drone must be registered. If you are flying a drone that is less than 250 grams, you do not need to register the drone or get a drone pilot certificate.

Penalties

If you fly a drone without meeting these requirements, fines are:

$1000 for recreational users

$5000 for commercial users

Police are asking drone operators to respect the privacy of others, be responsible and avoid flying over private property. Everyone has a reasonable expectation of privacy.

The OPP is committed to ensuring the safety and security of the communities it serves.