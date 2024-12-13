Construction Complete on Largest Indigenous-led Energy Project in Ontario’s History

The Ontario government and Wataynikaneyap (Watay) Power are celebrating the completion of construction for the Watay Power Transmission Project, the largest Indigenous-led grid connection project in Ontario’s history. Watay Power has built approximately 1,800 kilometres of new transmission lines that will connect more than 18,000 people in 16 remote First Nations communities to the provincial grid, ending their reliance on costly and noisy diesel generators.

“We are proud to support Wataynikaneyap Power in the largest Indigenous-led energy project in our province’s history, as we expand our grid to provide reliable, affordable and clean electricity to some of the province’s most remote communities,” said Stephen Lecce, Minister of Energy and Electrification. “While this project is already leaving its mark, having created new good-paying jobs across the north, its legacy will be the new opportunities it creates for Indigenous communities, including new housing, community services and schools.”

With construction now complete on the line, the following First Nations communities have been connected to Ontario’s clean energy grid: Wawakapewin First Nation, Kasabonika Lake First Nation, Wunnumin Lake First Nation, Sandy Lake First Nation, Sachigo Lake First Nation, Deer Lake First Nation, Kitchenuhmaykoosib Inninuwug First Nation, Wapekeka First Nation, Pikangikum First Nation, North Caribou Lake First Nation, Kingfisher Lake First Nation and Bearskin Lake First Nation.

In 2025, Muskrat Dam First Nation, Poplar Hill First Nation, North Spirit Lake and Keewaywin First Nations will also be connected to Ontario’s clean energy grid.

“This milestone is a moment to celebrate – the completion of the largest and farthest-reaching Indigenous-led energy project in Ontario’s history,” said Sam Oosterhoff, Associate Minister of Energy-Intensive Industries. “What will be remembered about this project is the legacy it leaves: the new opportunities it creates for First Nations in their communities, from housing and jobs to community care. Our government is proud to have supported the leadership and vision of Wataynikaneyap Power and the First Nations communities who made this achievement possible.”

More than 5,000 workers contributed to the Watay Power Transmission Project, including nearly a thousand individuals from First Nation communities across the north. Through the elimination of diesel for electricity generation, the project is estimated to remove 6.6 million tonnes of greenhouse gas emissions per year, equivalent to taking almost 35,000 cars off the road.

“The completion of this project marks the achievement of First Nations working together tirelessly for 35 years to connect communities to the transmission grid,” said Margaret Kenequanash, CEO of Wataynikaneyap Power. “Well before this project started in 2008, the First Nations in the area agreed to work on energy as a regional issue. To own infrastructure in our Homelands and build a solid foundation for our future generations, this work has been a success and it must continue.”