We are GOLDEN!

WE DID IT! Together we raised just over $24,000 in ONE night!

Needless to say, the Glam for Good Gala was an outstanding success! Over 100 people attended the event and, we believe, thoroughly enjoyed themselves.

There was glitz and glam mixed in with fabulous food, great music, and an exciting silent auction.

We are still shaking off the glitter.

Thank you to everyone who sponsored, donated, cooked, volunteered, and attended this event. It was beyond our wildest dreams!

It was truly a golden evening.

Your generous hearts are giving us all a healthy future.

Thank you. Merci. Miigwech.