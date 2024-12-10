Breaking News

Morning News Tidbits – December 10

Weather:

  • Wawa – Pukaskwa Park
    • Today – Cloudy. Wind up to 15 km/h. High m-8. Wind chill -16 this morning and -11 this afternoon. UV index 1 or low.
    • Tonight – Cloudy. Wind up to 15 km/h. Low minus 15. Wind chill -14 this evening and m-21 overnight.
    • Wednesday – Mainly cloudy. Periods of light snow beginning near noon. Wind up to 15 km/h. High -10. Wind chill near -21. UV index 1 or low.
  • White River – Dubreuilville
    • Today – Cloudy. Wind up to 15 km/h. High -11. Wind chill near -18.
    • Tonight – Mainly cloudy. Wind up to 15 km/h. Low -17. Wind chill -16 this evening and -21 overnight.
    • Wednesday – Cloudy. Periods of light snow beginning near noon. Wind up to 15 km/h. High minus 13. Wind chill -24 in the morning and -19 in the afternoon.
