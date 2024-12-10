Weather:
- Wawa – Pukaskwa Park
- Today – Cloudy. Wind up to 15 km/h. High m-8. Wind chill -16 this morning and -11 this afternoon. UV index 1 or low.
- Tonight – Cloudy. Wind up to 15 km/h. Low minus 15. Wind chill -14 this evening and m-21 overnight.
- Wednesday – Mainly cloudy. Periods of light snow beginning near noon. Wind up to 15 km/h. High -10. Wind chill near -21. UV index 1 or low.
- White River – Dubreuilville
- Today – Cloudy. Wind up to 15 km/h. High -11. Wind chill near -18.
- Tonight – Mainly cloudy. Wind up to 15 km/h. Low -17. Wind chill -16 this evening and -21 overnight.
- Wednesday – Cloudy. Periods of light snow beginning near noon. Wind up to 15 km/h. High minus 13. Wind chill -24 in the morning and -19 in the afternoon.
Latest posts by Brenda Stockton (see all)
- Morning News Tidbits – December 10 - December 10, 2024
- Hwy 631 (White River – Hornepayne) OPEN - December 9, 2024
- School Bus Transportation Cancellation – Weather Related (Wawa, White River, & Dubreuilville) - December 9, 2024