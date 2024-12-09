Breaking News

ON511 – All Lanes Blocked at Montreal River Garbage Disposal Road CLEARED

ON511 issued an updated almost instantly saying that the incident had been cleared.

Dec 9, 2024 at 07:40

ON511 is reporting that all lanes are blocked at the Montreal River Garbage Disposal Road. The notice was issued at 7:38 a.m.

Brenda Stockton
Latest posts by Brenda Stockton (see all)

