LDHCF’s 2024 Wish Campaign – Image N That

There is a chill in the air and that means it is time for the LDHCF’s annual Wish Campaign. However, best laid plans can go astray. The current postal strike has put the distribution of our flyers and the Giving Tuesday letters on hold. We will monitor the situation closely and hopefully be able to get them “in the mail” soon. In the meantime, the campaign launched today and we will be accepting donations.

Eventually every household in Wawa, White River, Hawk Junction, Missanabie and Dubreuilville will receive a flyer in their mailbox showing your donations at work. It will also announce the goal of this year’s campaign – the purchase of a new ultrasound machine. After almost 10 years and 10,000 scans the Aplio 500 ultrasound machine is nearing its end at the Lady Dunn Health Centre.

With an expected life span of around 7 years, this machine has been updated, upgraded and treated with tender loving care and has lasted for almost 10!

The Foundation is working hard hosting events and running raffles to raise money for this critical piece of diagnostic equipment.

The Wish Campaign will run from November 22, 2024 to January 3, 2025.

Giving Tuesday is an important day during the Wish Campaign and falls on December 3. It has become a world wide initiative to remind people to give to charities after the Black Friday and Cyber Monday spending sprees.

All donors can put a star or have a star placed on our Wish Tree in the LDHC lobby. Our tree represents giving, memory and honour of loved ones, and wishes for better healthcare for all.

Once again, Northern Lights Ford has taken up the cause of Giving Tuesday and has pledged $1,500. They have been stalwart supporters for the past 7 years!

Donations for either campaign can be made online at the LDHC website, just click on Donate and you will be taken to the Foundation page. On the right hand side you can click Donate Online or Giving Tuesday. Giving Tuesday donations should be made on December 3rd to count towards our goal of $15,000. All donations will receive a tax receipt.

You can also fill in the donation slip included at the bottom of the flyer you received and put it in the mail or drop it off at the Foundation office (in the basement) or the reception desk.

If you have any questions, please contact Marin Poldma-Rask, Intern at 705-856-2335 ext. 3147 or at [email protected].

Remember every dollar of every donation goes to support the capital needs of our local hospital.

More than ever, we need your generous hearts to create our healthy future.