Don’t Forget – Power Outage Scheduled

Don’t forget – Algoma Power requires an electrical service interruption for a portion of customers in the Ganley Street and First Avenue area today between the hours of 9:00am and 12:00pm to replace a pole.

Algoma Power states “For safety reasons please do not perform any work in conjunction with this outage. All customer work requires direct planning through Algoma Power’s Customer Service Department. While outage work is performed as effectively and efficiently as possible, circumstances may arise that shorten or extend these events (such as equipment failure, inclement weather, scope of work, etc). Algoma Power regrets any inconvenience this may cause for our customers.