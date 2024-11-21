Breaking News

Schreiber OPP – Terrace Bay Driver faces charges of impaired

A 19-year-old individual from Terrace Bay is facing charges of impaired operation resulting from a motor vehicle collision (MVC).

On November 13, 2024, at approximately 1:00 a.m., members of the Schreiber Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) responded to a report of a single motor vehicle collision on Highway 17 near Sunset Drive in the Town of Schreiber.

As a result of the investigation, Brody PETERS, 19-years-old, of Terrace Bay has been criminally charged with:

  • Operation While Impaired – Alcohol and Drugs
  • Operation While Impaired – Blood Alcohol Concentration (80 Plus)

The Accused received a 90-day Administrative Drivers Licence Suspension (ADLS) and a 7-day Vehicle Impoundment. The accused is scheduled to appear in the Ontario Court of Justice in Thunder Bay.

Additionally the accused received the following Provincial charges;

  • Young Driver – B.A.C above zero
  • Fail to have insurance card
  • Driver fail to surrender licence
  • Drive motor vehicle, no permit

The OPP is committed to road safety and encourage motorists to contact police at 1-888-310-1122 or 911 if you suspect impaired driving. You can also provide information anonymously by contacting Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or online at www.ontariocrimestoppers.ca.

