Schreiber OPP – Terrace Bay Driver faces charges of impaired

A 19-year-old individual from Terrace Bay is facing charges of impaired operation resulting from a motor vehicle collision (MVC).
On November 13, 2024, at approximately 1:00 a.m., members of the Schreiber Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) responded to a report of a single motor vehicle collision on Highway 17 near Sunset Drive in the Town of Schreiber.
As a result of the investigation, Brody PETERS, 19-years-old, of Terrace Bay has been criminally charged with:
- Operation While Impaired – Alcohol and Drugs
- Operation While Impaired – Blood Alcohol Concentration (80 Plus)
The Accused received a 90-day Administrative Drivers Licence Suspension (ADLS) and a 7-day Vehicle Impoundment. The accused is scheduled to appear in the Ontario Court of Justice in Thunder Bay.
Additionally the accused received the following Provincial charges;
- Young Driver – B.A.C above zero
- Fail to have insurance card
- Driver fail to surrender licence
- Drive motor vehicle, no permit
The OPP is committed to road safety and encourage motorists to contact police at 1-888-310-1122 or 911 if you suspect impaired driving. You can also provide information anonymously by contacting Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or online at www.ontariocrimestoppers.ca.
