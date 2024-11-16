Breaking News

SSM OPP – Criminal Charges Laid against three in traffic stop

Three individuals are facing criminal charges following a traffic stop in the city’s west end. On November 12, 2024, at approximately 12:20 a.m., officers with the Sault Ste. Marie Ontario Provincial Police were conducting general patrol on Third Line West, when they observed a motor vehicle pulling out of a property that was under construction. Officers further observed the vehicle pulling a trailer that did not have working lights.

A traffic stop was conducted, and investigation revealed the three vehicle occupants were in possession of scrap metal stolen from the construction site.

The vehicle driver, James GREENING, 46 years-of-age, of Sault Ste. Marie was arrested and charged with:

  • Possession of property obtained by crime under $5,000
  • Draw trailer, no plate
  • Draw trailer, no permit
  • No red light on rear of trailer

Vehicle passenger, Frank CAICCO, 59 years-of-age, of Sault Ste. Marie was arrested and charged with:

  • Possession of property obtained by crime under $5,000

Vehicle passenger, Amanda ATHERTON, 40 years-of-age, of Sault Ste. Marie was arrested and charged with:

  • Possession of property obtained by crime under $5,000

All three accused individuals were released from custody and are scheduled to appear before the Ontario Court of Justice on December 16, 2024 in Sault Ste. Marie.

 

