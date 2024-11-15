Breaking News

Friday Morning News – November 15

Weather:

  • Wawa – Pukaskwa Park
    • Today – A mix of sun and cloud. Becoming cloudy this morning. Wind up to 15 km/h. High plus 5. Wind chill -5 this morning. UV index 1 or low.
    • Tonight – Mainly cloudy with 30% chance of drizzle. Fog patches developing this evening. Low plus 1.
    • Saturday – Cloudy. 30% chance of drizzle in the morning. Fog patches dissipating late in the morning. High 7. UV index 1 or low.
  • White River – Dubreuilville
    • Today – Cloudy. Wind up to 15 km/h. High plus 5. Wind chill -5 this morning. UV index 1 or low.
      Tonight – Cloudy with 30 percent chance of drizzle. Fog patches developing this evening. Low plus 1.
    • Saturday – Cloudy. 30 percent chance of drizzle in the morning. Fog patches dissipating late in the morning. High 7. UV index 1 or low.
