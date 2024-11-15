East Algoma OPP – One person charged after sexual assault investigation

On October 15, 2024, the East Algoma Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) commenced a sexual assault investigation that occurred between September 2023 and October 15, 2024. The assaults were reported to have occurred at a school in Blind River.
As a result of the investigation, Donald TRUDEAU, 72 years age from Blind River, has been charged with:
- Sexual Interference – two counts
- Sexual Assault on a Person Under 16 years of age – two counts
The accused appeared before the Ontario Court of Justice Bail Court in Blind River, on November 14, 2024.
Anyone with information regarding similar incidents are asked to contact the OPP at 1-888-310-1122. Should you wish to remain anonymous, you may call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or submit information online at www.saultcrimestoppers.com where you may be eligible to receive a cash reward of up to $2000.
Victims of sexual assault are not alone. If you need support or know someone that does, there are local resources here to help. You can visit the Victim Services of Algoma website at http://www.victimservicesalgoma.ca for assistance. A toll-free call can also be placed to 1-888-822-7792 where your information will remain anonymous and confidential. If you are in an immediate crisis, dial 9-1-1.
