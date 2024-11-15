East Algoma OPP – One person charged after sexual assault investigation

On October 15, 2024, the East Algoma Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) commenced a sexual assault investigation that occurred between September 2023 and October 15, 2024. The assaults were reported to have occurred at a school in Blind River.

As a result of the investigation, Donald TRUDEAU, 72 years age from Blind River, has been charged with:

Sexual Interference – two counts

Sexual Assault on a Person Under 16 years of age – two counts

The accused appeared before the Ontario Court of Justice Bail Court in Blind River, on November 14, 2024.

Anyone with information regarding similar incidents are asked to contact the OPP at 1-888-310-1122. Should you wish to remain anonymous, you may call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or submit information online at www.saultcrimestoppers.com where you may be eligible to receive a cash reward of up to $2000.