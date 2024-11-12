Tuesday Morning News – November 12

Weather:
- Wawa – Pukaskwa Park.
- Today – A mix of sun and cloud. Wind up to 15 km/h. High plus 3. Wind
chill minus 7 this morning. UV index 1 or low.
- Tonight – Clear. Becoming partly cloudy this evening. Wind up to 15
km/h. Low minus 3. Wind chill near minus 7.
- Wednesday. – Cloudy. Becoming a mix of sun and cloud in the morning. Wind becoming south 20 km/h gusting to 40 in the morning then light in the afternoon. High 6. UV index 1 or low.
- White River – Dubreuilville.
- Today – A mix of sun and cloud. Wind up to 15 km/h. High plus 3. Wind chill minus 8 this morning. UV index 1 or low.
- Tonight – Partly cloudy. Becoming cloudy after midnight. Wind up to 15 km/h. Low minus 3. Wind chill near minus 7.
- Wednesday..Cloudy. Clearing late in the morning. Wind becoming south 20 km/h gusting to 40 in the morning. High 6. UV index 1 or low.
News Tidbits:
- The weather is getting stranger and stranger – The NTP storm survey team has found a long, narrow path of damage through the Fergus area, confirming that a tornado did indeed occur there Sunday night. A preliminary EF0 rating has been assigned.
