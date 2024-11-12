Breaking News

Tuesday Morning News – November 12

Weather:

  • Wawa – Pukaskwa Park.
    • Today – A mix of sun and cloud. Wind up to 15 km/h. High plus 3. Wind
      chill minus 7 this morning. UV index 1 or low.
    • Tonight – Clear. Becoming partly cloudy this evening. Wind up to 15
      km/h. Low minus 3. Wind chill near minus 7.
    • Wednesday. – Cloudy. Becoming a mix of sun and cloud in the morning. Wind becoming south 20 km/h gusting to 40 in the morning then light in the afternoon. High 6. UV index 1 or low.
  • White River – Dubreuilville.
    • Today – A mix of sun and cloud. Wind up to 15 km/h. High plus 3. Wind chill minus 8 this morning. UV index 1 or low.
    • Tonight – Partly cloudy. Becoming cloudy after midnight. Wind up to 15 km/h. Low minus 3. Wind chill near minus 7.
    • Wednesday..Cloudy. Clearing late in the morning. Wind becoming south 20 km/h gusting to 40 in the morning. High 6. UV index 1 or low.

News Tidbits:

  • The weather is getting stranger and stranger – The NTP storm survey team has found a long, narrow path of damage through the Fergus area, confirming that a tornado did indeed occur there Sunday night. A preliminary EF0 rating has been assigned.
