Between the Covers – November 7

Thank you to all who helped us celebrate Canadian Library Month, First Nations Public Library Week and Ontario Public Library Week! It has been a very busy month and we all had a blast!

The Wawa Public Library’s Ontario Public Library Week festivities culminated with the beautiful vocals of Isabella and Doris. They always put on a wonderful and entertaining show. We had a great crowd and it was a great afternoon! Thank you, Isabella and Doris!

Our “Show Us Your Library Card” promotion was a hit and we had many people come in and show us their library card and many new patrons registered for a library card! Thank you to all who participated! The winner for the adult prize was Hillel and the kids prize went to Nya! Congratulations to both! Their photos will be posted next week

The Halloween Costume Prize went to Chase! Thank you to all who came in and showed us their costumes on such a miserable day. It was fun to see the kids get excited for Trick or Treating!

In all the excitement this month, I forgot to post pics of the Pokemon Party! We had prizes to give away, games to play, cake to eat and of course Pokemon and Pokemon cards to battle and trade! Everyone had a great time and we hope to see you at the next Pokemon Club on Saturday, November 16th, beginning at 11am!

Upcoming Events:

Are you interested in the local history of Wawa & Area? Join us for Coffee and Culture with Johanna! Come out to the Wawa Public Library as we explore our mining history! This will be the first of monthly sessions with local historian Johanna Rowe! This event will be held at the Wawa Public Library, on November 13th, 2024 beginning at 6:00pm. Tea and coffee will be available.

New Books on the 7- Day Shelf this week are: “Death by a Thousand Cuts” Shashi Bhat, “Sonny Boy” by Al Pacino, “The Archimedes Engine: Exodus” by Peter F. Hamilton and “Siege” by Ben MacIntyre.

En Français, nous avons “Tata” par Valérie Perrin.

New Movies this week are “Ezra” starring Bobby Cannavale and Rose Byrne; “Reacher the complete 2nd Season” starring Alan Ritchson and Maria Sten, Sex and the City the complete 5th Season” starring Sarah Jessica Parker, “Inside Out 2” starring Maya Hawke and Ayo Edibiri. Come on in and check it out!

Staff Pick of the Week is “The Call of the Last Frontier” by Melissa L. Cook. “I went to Alaska searching for a job and found an adventure!” —Melissa L. Cook

It’s all here—living in bush Alaska, fighting off men, packing a pistol for bear protection, suffering the ravages of weather, flying with white-knuckled fear, facing down hundred-mile an hour winds as well as fearing erupting volcanoes. And that’s only part of their journey. You had to be there. Oh, wait. Melissa’s book takes you there.

In 1995, Melissa Cook and her young family moved to the tiny village of Nelson Lagoon on the Bering Sea coast and later to Prince of Wales Island in the Tongass National Forest, where they measured rain in feet. She discovered humor in unique situations found only in the Last Frontier. Her true story captures the essence of bush life, intriguing neighbors, and life with multiple sclerosis. Historical tidbits are sprinkled throughout this riveting tale where adventure arrived on the Cook’s doorstep daily for 20 years in this world of few luxuries or conveniences. This tale is sure to delight Alaska adventure fans.

“This book helped me live adventures I’ll never have but desperately want.” —Aaron Linsdau, Polar Explorer, best-selling of author of Antarctic Tears

“A well-written and accurate description of the raw edge of Alaska. A phenomenal read with a goosebump ending.” —Larry Kaniut, best-selling author of the Alaska Bear Tales Series

“An inspiring story of strength and grit.” —Ann Parker, best-selling author of Follow Me to Alaska

Afterschool Program: All school aged children are welcome! Children aged 5 and under must have a parent or guardian with them. Join us for stories, crafts, games and a whole lot of fun. Parents or caregivers of newcomers are asked to please fill out a registration form. Parents of children who have previously attended clubs will be asked to review and update the information. For the month of November, Tuesday is Story and Craft, Wednesday is Clay Club, Thursday is STEAM Club and Friday is Game Club.

The Wawa Public Library’s staff and friends have been busy making these adorable Pocket Hugs. We are using donated and scrap yarn to make these lovely Pocket Hugs. Please support our fundraiser! The cost of a Pocket Hug is $2.00, and they are available at the Circulation Desk at the Wawa Public Library. Thank you for the yarn donations and for your support!