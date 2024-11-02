Breaking News

Saturday Morning News – November 2

Weather:

  • Today – Mainly sunny. Increasing cloudiness near noon then 30% chance of showers late this afternoon. Wind becoming southwest 20 km/h this afternoon. High plus 5. Wind chill -10 this morning. UV index 2 or low.
  • Tonight – Mainly cloudy with 30 percent chance of showers or drizzle. Low plus 2.
  • Sunday..Mainly cloudy. 30 percent chance of showers or drizzle early in the morning. Wind becoming south 20 km/h late in the morning. High 8. UV index 2 or low.
