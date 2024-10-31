All Ontario Grocery and Big-Box Stores Now Able to Sell Alcoholic Beverages

As the final step in the government’s plan to give people in Ontario more choice and convenience, all licensed grocery stores and big-box grocery stores are now able to sell beer, wine, cider and ready-to-drink beverages, including in large pack sizes.

“We promised to give the people of Ontario choice and convenience when buying and selling alcoholic beverages and with today’s expansion, we got it done,” said Premier Doug Ford. “This last phase of expansion will create new opportunities for retailers of all sizes and for Ontario producers of beer, wine, cider and ready-to-drink beverages. I hope everyone gets the chance to pick up one of these fantastic Ontario-made products and enjoy responsibly!”

The Ontario government has delivered on its commitment to expand the province’s alcohol beverage marketplace earlier than planned. Now, every licensed convenience, grocery and big-box grocery store in Ontario is able to sell beer, cider, wine and ready-to-drink alcoholic beverages if they choose to do so. The phased expansion began in the summer:

As of July 18, 2024, up to 450 grocery stores licensed to sell beer, cider or wine are able to sell ready-to-drink beverages, including in large pack sizes.

As of September 5, 2024, all eligible convenience stores are able to sell beer, cider, wine and ready-to-drink alcoholic beverages.

As of October 31, 2024, all eligible grocery and big-box grocery stores are able to sell beer, cider, wine and ready-to-drink beverages, including in large pack sizes.

With this rollout, the government has made Ontario’s alcohol beverage marketplace more convenient for consumers. Retailers and businesses have more control over if, how and when they want to sell these kinds of beverages.

“Today’s expansion fulfills our government’s commitment to provide Ontarians with the same choices and convenience available to people across Canada. This marks a significant milestone for both grocery retailers and consumers as we continue to modernize Ontario’s alcohol marketplace,” said Peter Bethlenfalvy, Minister of Finance. “Our vision for a better market has become a reality with the support of retailers, domestic producers and workers in the alcohol industry, as well as the people and businesses across the province.”

To help consumers find local retailers and producers, the province launched an interactive map that allows users to search for open retailers. This includes over 1,000 local Ontario breweries, wineries, wine shops and distilleries, as well as other outlets like LCBO Convenience Outlets, The Beer Store and licensed grocery stores offering a variety of Ontario-made and imported products. The map also includes locations where they can return empty alcoholic beverage containers in exchange for a deposit.

Along with permitting the sale of ready-to-drink beverages and large pack sizes of beer in licensed grocery stores, the government has permanently provided more flexibility for how alcohol can be displayed, subject to certain limits. Additionally, to assist bars and restaurants with inventory management, the government has permanently allowed the transfer of wine and spirits between locations owned by the same entity or affiliated licensees.

The government will maintain close collaboration with the LCBO, the Alcohol and Gaming Commission of Ontario (AGCO) and The Beer Store, while also consulting with industry partners, local beverage alcohol producers and other stakeholders as it implements this new marketplace.