Happenings at Wawa First United – October 29

Our Service was together with St John’s Church in Marathon

Scripture Mark 10: 46-52 : “ They came to Jericho. As he and his disciples and a large crowd were leaving Jericho, Bartimaeus son of Timaeus, a blind beggar, was sitting by the roadside. When he heard that it was Jesus of Nazareth, he began to shout out and say, “ Jesus, Son of David, have mercy on me!” Many sternly ordered him to be quiet, but he cried out even more loudly, “ Son of David, have mercy on me!” Jesus stood still and said, “ Call him here.” And they called the blind man, saying to him, “Take heart: get up, he is calling you,” Then Jesus said to him, “What do you want me to do for you?” The blind man said to him, “ My teacher, let me see again.” Jesus said to him,”Go; your faith has made you well.” Immediately he regained his sight and followed him on the way. “

There are some interesting Characters in this story. Jesus, the crowds, the disciples and the blind man. Could you relate to any of these persons? Could you have been a disciple and watched as the friends brought the blind man to Jesus? Could you have been a disciple who stood by and watched the healing? Could you have been a friend? Or could you have been the blind man who in his faith was healed?

Isn’t it interesting that the upper class or the well to do seldom came to Jesus for help? Jesus chose the poorest, the neglected, and rejected persons to help and they are the ones that had the faith in him to accept his healing. We all need in some way to ask Jesus for our sight to be returned so that we can see the image of God in all of those “ sitting by the side of the road” in our time and place. Jesus is calling you. What would this do to your faith?

Announcements:

November 3, next Sunday Pastor Ron Henson will be conducting the service at First United at 11 am. The Royal Canadian Legion members and auxiliary will be attending and then go to Hawk Junction for a Remembrance Day service. We invite you to join us in faith.

The United Church Women will meet on November 4, at 7 pm in the Family Room. Please feel free to join us.

Prayer Shawl group will meet on November 9th 3 pm in the Family Room. All knitters and crocheters are welcome, Needles, crochet hooks and wool are available if needed.

On Saturday, November 2 the clocks fall back, if you don’t change your time you may have an extra hour of prayer at the church before the service starts.

October 29 to November 2 – Diwali (the Hindu festival of Lights. It symbolizes the spiritual victory of light over darkness, good over evil, and knowledge over ignorance. The five-day celebration is observed every year in early Autumn after the conclusion of the summer harvest. In coincides with the new moon and is deemed the darkest night of the Hindu lunisolar calendar.)

October 31 – National UNICEF Day

November 11 Remembrance Day