Oct 22, 2024 at 13:20
ON511 is reporting that Hwy 17 is reduced to one lane in the Old Woman Bay area due to tractor trailer removal. Wawa-news has been told that the tractor trailer was hauling potatoes. Several skids were seen on the shoulder earlier this morning.
Oct 20, 2024 at 11:04
There were traffic delays about 22kms south of Wawa this morning as a southbound tractor trailer went off the road into the ditch. There was an axle and wheels remaining in the northbound lane. Two were taken to the Lady Dunn Health Centre by ambulance. SE OPP conducted traffic control routing traffic inbetween the debris.
Latest posts by Brenda Stockton (see all)
- Hwy 17 – Traffic Delays South of Wawa UPDATED - October 22, 2024
- 2024 Wawa Trifecta Grows! - October 22, 2024
- Tuesday Morning News – October 22nd - October 22, 2024