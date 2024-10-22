2024 Wawa Trifecta Grows!

The Wawa Trifecta was held this weekend with sixty (60) runners from (Wawa, Sault Ste. Marie, Chapleau, Timmins and Elliot Lake). This is a huge increase from the twenty-one that participated last year.

The trifecta features three races in two days. Saturday – A lovely 6km trail run, a ‘gnarly’ 1.5km hill climb, both of which are warmups for Sunday’s 22km race in which runners see rivers, Lake Superior, cool bridges, experience dirt roads and single track. Runners can sign up for one, two or three races. Ultimate winner of the Trifecta will have the honour of being the 2025 Wawa Trifecta Hotdog!

The Trifecta takes place every year on the weekend after Thanksgiving. Youth registration (10-17) is always free – sponsored by Alamos Gold Mine.

Race Standings:

The Trifecta Winner (best time all three races) – Matt Hayman.

6km Standings:

Youth – Cadance Trudeau (Wawa)

Female – Iris Lenaur (Sault Ste. Marie)

Male – Matt Hayman (Sault Ste. Marie)

1.5km Standings:

Female – Iris Lenaur (Sault Ste. Marie)

Male – Matt Hayman (Sault Ste. Marie)

22k Standings:

Female – Iris Lenaur (Sault Ste. Marie)

Male: Conor Mihell (Sault Ste. Marie)

This truely was a community event with generous help from many corporate sponsors:

Evolugen – Start and Finish flags and tent

Northern Lights Ford – t-shirts

Algoma Highlands – Prizes, trail access

Wilderness Helicopter – parking & bathroom facilities

Municipality of Wawa – prizes & Ski Trail Usage

Young’s General Store – giveaways

Trudeau Foto – trail clearing & event photography

Michipicoten Golf Club – hot dog buns & sound system

Algoma Bicycle Company – give aways

The Shoe Fits – gift cards for every racer

Racers received prizes made by local artisans: Green Cabin Pottery, Superior Candle Co, For Goodness Sake, and Adam Bob Carvings. The commemorative medals were made by Big Water Pottery (Ron Hale). A special thanks goes out to Steve Richardson for timing the event.

Organizers expressed their gratitude, “Thank you to our sponsors, volunteers, students, partners and runners who make this event happen! See you in 2025! If you are interested in helping, sponsoring or being part of this event, you can find us on Instagram and Facebook, our web page is coming soon”.