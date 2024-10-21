Wawa Curling Registration – October 22nd

If you are intersted in curling during this year’s season – Tuesday, October 22nd is the night! Registration will be held at the MMCC from 6:30 – 8 p.m. with not only experienced curlers welcomed, but newbies as well.. All curlers can participate in training sessions that are being planned.

The curling season is expected to begin on November 4th:

Men’s Curling League: Monday, November 4th – 7 p.m.

Ladies Curling League: Tuesday, November 5th – 6:30 & 8 p.m.

Mixed Curling League: Thursday November 7th – 6:30 & 8 p.m.

For further information, please contact: