Tsuchinshan-ATLAS was visible for only a few brief moments last night before the rising full moon washed it from view. This rivals the brightness of Comet Hale-Bopp who lit up the sky in 1997.

Comet Tsuchinshan-ATLAS is visible to the naked eye right now. The best spot for Wawaites is along the shoreline of Lake Superior with a clear view of the south west sky. If you can locate Venus, the comet is just to the upper right. My photograph was taken at 7:22 p.m. and by 7:36 it was no longer visible for me.