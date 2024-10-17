East Algoma OPP – Weapons Complaint Leads to Charges

On October 11, 2024, at approximately 4:00 a.m., the East Algoma Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) responded to a weapons complaint at a residence on Doyle Street in the Town of Spanish.

Investigation determined an unwanted person armed with a knife was in the complainant’s house and had brandished it multiple times, pointed it at the complainant in a threatening manner and left the residence.

Officers set up containment of the scene and were assisted by the OPP’s Critical Incident Command, the Emergency Response Team (ERT) and the Crisis Negotiators.

At approximately 11:00 a.m., as a warrant to search was executed at the Doyle Street residence, the accused fled through a basement window and with the assistance from the North East Canine Unit a subsequent arrest was made.

As a result, Jayden KOPER, 21 years-of-age from Spanish was charged with:

Assault with a weapon

Possession of weapon for dangerous purpose

Fail to comply with Probation Order (two counts)

Obstruct Peace Officer

The accused appeared before the Ontario Court of Justice Bail Court in Blind River and was remanded into custody.